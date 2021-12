Are You Prepared for a 2nd Holiday Season With COVID?

The 2nd holiday season of the coronavirus pandemic is here. Whether you plan to gather with family or not, you should get a booster shot to help protect you against the virus, especially with the Omicron variant surging. And you should be cautious about big gatherings with lots of singing – that’s more likely to spread an infection, says Dr. Bob Lahita of St. Joseph’s Health in Paterson, NJ.