2 COVID ‘Long-Haulers' Open Up About Their Recovery

Inflammation, stress, memory issues, and other symptoms of “long haul” COVID-19 are still impacting Fiona Lowenstein and Chimére Smith. Smith tells LX News she developed occipital neuralgia after contracting the virus in March 2020. “It almost feels like I have a rubber band around my head, actually 20 of them at any given time,” Smith said.