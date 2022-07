Witness to Chicago-Area Mass Shooting: This ‘Shouldn't Happen Anywhere'

Terry Grossberg was riding on a golf cart through the parade route in Highland Park, handing out souvenirs to the crowd, when suddenly he heard shots ring out from about 100 feet away. “I saw people falling and tripping and scrambling and screaming,” Grossberg told LX News’ Tabitha Lipkin in a phone interview. “This just shouldn’t happen. It shouldn’t happen anywhere.”