LX News Mental Health

Do you, or does someone you know, struggle with anxiety, depression or another mental health condition? You’re not alone. One in 5 people experience mental health illness in a given year.

LX News is devoting a week of special coverage to explaining the issues, overcoming the stigma and learning how to find help and hope.

You’re Not Alone: Mental Health Week Coverage will include these topics and more:

Monday, Dec. 5: Powered by Likes. A look at the harmful effects of social media.

Tuesday, Dec. 6: Climate Anxiety. With extreme weather becoming a more frequent occurrence, global warming is making an impact on our mental health.

Thursday, Dec. 8: It's a Daily Battle. Anxiety, for millions of people, handling stress and anxiety is a daily fight. LX News takes a look at the steps people need to overcome this challenge.

Friday, Dec. 9: Let’s Talk About It. It can feel awkward and difficult but starting a conversation can be the first step on a path to wellness. Learn tips on how to talk to a friend or family member about mental health. Plus, military service members share their stories on seeking mental health treatment and LX News explores adoption trauma.

