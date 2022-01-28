Video of a Florida Police Sergeant Grabbing a Fellow Officer Reignites Questions About Police Reform

A viral video showing a Florida police sergeant’s aggressive behavior toward a junior officer when she attempted to deescalate an altercation with a suspect has reignited debate over the progress of police reform. Body camera video of the November incident captured Sunrise Police Sgt. Christopher Pullease putting his hands on the throat of the officer who tried to pull him away from a suspect. A law enforcement consultant explains why he was ‘floored’ by the video and what it says about changes to police training.