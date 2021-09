Utah Jazz Star Donovan Mitchell and His Mom Talk About Donating to Schools

You might know Donovan Mitchell for his performance in the 2021 NBA playoffs, tearing it up for the Utah Jazz. But off the court, Mitchell has a soft spot for teachers – maybe that’s because his mom has been a preschool teacher for years. Mitchell talked with NBCLX about social justice and a $1 million donation Clorox is making to DonorsChoose to help teachers buy supplies for their classrooms this year.