This Veterans Day, Don't Forget Women's Roles in Military History

Women have been a part of U.S. military history since the American Revolution, but the armed forces were not integrated until an executive order from President Harry Truman in 1948 – and women were only allowed to serve in direct ground combat roles starting in 2013. Ahead of Veterans Day, LX News host Tabitha Lipkin delves into the history of women who fought for the United States, with help from Jodie Grenier of the Foundation for Women Warriors.