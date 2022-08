This Arcade Owner Recreated the Reading Clubs From His '90s Youth

For kids in the ’80s and ’90s, reading a few books each summer could get you free stuff, like stuffed crust pizza or arcade tokens. But there are fewer promotions like this today. The summer reading club at Free Play Arcade in Arlington, TX, tries to capture that ’90s feeling again, offering free admission and custom swag to kids who read five books this summer. LX News’ Eric Alvarez reports.