Meet the Chicago Skaters Creating a Safe Space For BIPOC and Queer People

“A lot of us grew up skating alone, because we were the only ones who looked like us in the skate park.” Feeling that skateboarding was dominated by white men, skaters in Chicago formed the group FroSkate. The group hosts meetups at local skate parks to welcome skaters with marginalized racial and gender identities into the scene. NBCLX Storyteller Jalyn Henderson talked with some members of the group – and watched them teach a few tricks.