The Welcome Home Marathon

This Thanksgiving, watch two days full of hammers, hugs, and houses. Watch the The Welcome Home Marathon: a full day of George to the Rescue starting at 7amET, 6C. Spend Turkey Day with George Oliphant and enjoy the heartwarming “give-back” rescues George does so well. And on Black Friday, it’s an Open House marathon. Binge watch the homes you love to own as Sara Gore takes you to the most lavish homes and estates in the country.