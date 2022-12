Singer-Songwriter Is Doing More Than Surviving Cancer; She's Thriving

At 28, Bianca Muñiz has beaten ovarian, breast, and lung cancer. But the singer-songwriter is doing more than surviving; she’s using her talent to help others heal. A fierce advocate for cancer research, Bianca will likely develop more cancer in her lifetime due to a genetic mutation. Still, she is using every day that she has to make a difference.