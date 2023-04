RBG Stamp

The U.S. Supreme Court honored one of its own today. A special ceremony was held to remember the late justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg. The second female justice spent 27 years on the high court before her death in 2020. And later this year, she’ll receive another very prestigious honor. It’s one you can own for just 63-cents. LX News contributor Greg Bledsoe takes us to New Orleans for the story behind that honor.