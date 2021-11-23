Previewing the 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloons With Ada Twist, Grogu Added

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off Thursday morning and the teams who will be handling its iconic balloons met outside Citi Field in Queens, New York, this week to practice. The show’s executive producer, Will Coss, previewed some of the additions to the balloon roster for 2021, including Netflix’s Ada Twist, Scientist, Grogu from “The Mandalorian” and Pikachu and Eevee from Pokemon. Watch a special balloon inflation event LIVE on NBCLX on Wednesday 5:30pm ET.