Meet Shaina, the Kicker For Her High School Football Team

Shaina Clorfeine could play soccer, but one day, her dad asked her to try kicking a football through the uprights…and she made a field goal from 30 yards. Now Clorfeine is the kicker on the varsity football team at her school in La Cañada Flintridge, California. She spoke with LX News host Ashley Holt about making the team, and finding acceptance as a young woman in a male-dominated sport.