Ireland's Wild Honey Inn

(Sponsored) Attention foodies. Nik Z spoke with Aidan McGrath chef and owner of The Wild Honey Inn in Ireland. Aidan’s use of fresh local ingredients makes his Emerald Isle cuisine a must try. Nestled in Burren National Park, The Wild Honey Inn is Ireland’s only Michelin’s starred pub. For a longer look at The Wild Honey Inn, tune-in tonight at 9pmET / 8C on LX News.