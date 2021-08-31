Hundreds of Mutual Aid Groups Formed in Response to COVID-19. What Comes Next for Them?

In 2020, at least 800 local groups across the U.S. formed to provide mutual aid during the pandemic. Mutual aid, which is when a group of people collectively pool their resources to help those who need it, comes from a long tradition that includes immigrant groups in the U.S. in the early 20th century. One of the next generation of these groups is Bed-Stuy Strong, which was formed in response to COVID-19 in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.