How to Get Healthy Sleep

Every forty seconds, someone in the U.S. has a stroke and another person has a heart attack. Heart disease and stroke are the number one and fifth leading killers in America. With numbers like these, it’s wise for each of us to consider ways to improve and maintain our cardiovascular health. The American Heart Association has put together Life’s Essential 8 – a checklist for lifelong good health. And starting last year, they’ve added sleep as one of their key measures for improving and maintaining cardiovascular health. Learn more about heart health and how you can make a difference at www.HelpHeart.org