Flimsy Cockpit Doors and Pocketknives: A Look at Air Travel Before 9/11

The Sept. 11 terror attacks changed a lot about the way we live in America — but nowhere are those changes more apparent than in air travel. The creation of the Transportation Security Administration put airport security under government control for the first time, and lax security and flimsy cockpit doors became a thing of the past. NBCLX storyteller Cody Broadway explains.