Chef Cristina Martinez Escaped Abuse And Became a Voice for the Undocumented

“I’m not afraid to be that voice, to say that we need papers, we need a life,” says Cristina Martinez. The South Philly Barbacoa chef is open about being undocumented, and uses her platform to call for change. Her activism and her cooking have led to multiple award nominations. Martinez tells 1st Look host Johnny Bananas about leaving behind an abusive marriage in Mexico and making a treacherous “life or death” desert crossing on her journey to cook in the United States.