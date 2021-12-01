Caring for LA's Homeless Helped This TikToker Make Sense of Pain

“When you have great losses in your life, you have great tragedy in your life, you may not be the same anymore. I don’t think the old Shirley that I was looking for will ever come back again. I’m not healed, but it’s allowed me to talk to people in my community who are broken just like me and let them know it’s OK not to be OK.” Hear more from Shirley Raines, who runs the account @beauty2thestreetz on TikTok and helps feed and take care of homeless Angelenos on LA’s Skid Row.