Black Educators Enter the Field with a Passion for Teaching. But Burnout is Driving them Out.

As the nation grapples with a teacher shortage, studies are showing that educators of color, specifically Black teachers, are more likely to leave. A survey by DonorsChoose, a nonprofit for teachers, found that only 55% of Black male teachers reported that they plan to still teach in 10 years, compared to 64% of White male teachers, and 66% of Latino male teachers. Alix Guerrier, CEO of DonorsChoose, joins LX News to discuss why Black teachers are leaving the field.