Billionaire's 94% Windowless Dorm Design Leaves Architect ‘Dumbfounded'

Design documents for a proposed $200 million dormitory at UC Santa Barbara show that over 94% of its occupants would be in rooms without windows. “Natural light is essential to a healthy circadian rhythm, it is directly connected to wellness and a sense of wellbeing…being able to see the outdoors,” architect and MIT professor John Fernandez says. “…This is an unethical building.”