Animal Shelters Are Getting Crowded. Now's a Great Time to Adopt

23 million American households have gotten a pet since the pandemic started, but not all kept their pets. Now there are about 100,000 more dogs and cats in shelters compared to March 2021. Plus, shelters are understaffed, says Julie Castle of Best Friends Animal Society. “There are so many great animals in need in your local shelter, and they’re just waiting for that perfect home,” Castle says.