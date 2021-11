A Look Back at the History of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade started in 1924 as an event put on by Macy’s employees. It’s come a long way since then. NBCLX looks back at the history of the iconic holiday spectacle and how it has been shaped as our country changed. (By NBCLX contributor Michelle Park and producer Mackenzie Behm) Watch a special balloon inflation event LIVE on NBCLX Wednesday 5:30pm ET.