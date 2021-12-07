4-Year-Old Barbara Jean's Murder is Unsolved After 33 Years. Who Killed Her?

The “Who Killed Barbara Jean?” docuseries explores the unsolved murder of Barbara Jean Horn, who was found dead in a cardboard box on a Philadelphia street in 1988. In 2020, a man accused of killing the 4-year-old was released from prison, after a conviction review found flaws in his prosecution. That brought the case back into the spotlight and started an investigation for a new suspect. NBC10 Philadelphia Investigative Reporter Claudia Vargas talks about the true crime documentary series, which will air on NBCLX on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 12 p.m., 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Eastern.