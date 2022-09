Why Did Sick, Starving Pelicans Wash Up on This Beach?

The brown pelicans that washed ashore in California this year were half their normal weight, and many were anemic. “The vast majority of the birds were simply starving to death,” says Rebecca Duerr of the International BirdRescue’s wildlife center in San Pedro. But it’s not clear if the birds are starving due to overfishing, a changing climate or something else. LX News contributor Greg Bledsoe reports.