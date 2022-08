Increasing Extreme Heat Could Make Parts of the U.S. Feel Like 125 Degrees

The middle of the U.S. will get hotter over the next three decades, and “feels like” temperatures could reach 125 on some days, according to a new extreme heat analysis from the First Street Foundation. LX News climate storyteller Chase Cain explains, and details another projection on a “megaflood” that could impact California in the future.