How One Entrepreneur Is Championing Vietnam's Often Overlooked Coffee Beans

Since Sahra Nguyen founded a business to import coffee beans from Vietnam, the Brooklyn-based entrepreneur has been on mission: to boost the reputation of the robusta species, which makes up the majority of Vietnam’s crop.

Robusta crops have a high yield, and the beans contain twice the caffeine, 60% less sugar and oil, and less acidity. They are more resistant to disease and pests, able to withstand higher temperatures, and they grow at lower altitudes. These characteristics have become more important as climate change threatens coffee crops.

Many coffee connoisseurs argue that bitter robusta is inferior to the more dominant Arabica, which accounts for most of the world’s production of coffee. But Nguyen disagrees. Robusta coffee is delicious, she says. Just ask her customers.

As the CEO of Nguyen Coffee Supply, she works in a shared roasting facility in Brooklyn to produce different roasts, one of which is 100% robusta, another that is a blend of robusta and Arabica, the two main species of coffee.

“When you’re roasting [robusta], it is more delicate because you have less oil to work with,” Nguyen said. “From a flavor experience, it’s going to be much more bold, dark chocolatey and nutty.”

Coffee and climate change

The price for Arabica beans soared last year as drought and then frost destroyed crops in Brazil, leading to a global shortage from the world’s top supplier. The International Coffee Organization estimates that a third of the country’s Arabica crop for the 2021 to 2022 growing season was lost.

Overall exports of Arabica are down — 80.8 million 60-kilo bags in the 12 months ending in February 2022 compared to 82 million bags last year — but exports of robusta are up — 48.6 million bags compared with 47.5 million bags, the organization says.

“Coffee is kind of an indicator species, I would say, of climate change because it’s very sensitive to different environment thresholds in terms of temperature, water, moisture, shade,” said Selena Ahmed, an assistant professor and researcher at Montana State University. “Each of those different environmental factors really impact the productivity and the ability of the coffee plant to produce really delicious beans.”

As weather patterns shift, harvest seasons arrive earlier or later and some places become wetter or drier, it becomes more difficult for farmers to plan when they are going to harvest, Ahmed said. The areas that are suitable for coffee production are moving into higher elevations, but farms cannot always relocate up the mountainside, she added.

Wild coffee plants, which the coffee plants grown on farms are derived from, are already in trouble. Aaron P. Davis, a researcher at the U.K.'s Royal Botanic Gardens, found in a 2019 study of 124 wild coffee species that at least 60% are threatened with extinction. A second study reclassified the wild Arabica from a species of “least concern” to “endangered.”

That matters because when domesticated coffee plants have been in danger from disease or pests, growers relied on wild coffee plants to develop more resilient versions of the crop. But climate change is threatening both wild and domesticated crops, so farmers may not be able to use this strategy as climate change progresses.

For example, wild Arabica grows in Ethiopia and South Sudan, but due to increasing temperatures, deforestation, and shorter wet seasons, the number of wild plants could fall by at least half over the next 70 years, Davis and his researchers found.

Robusta is the most heat-tolerant coffee species, but a 2020 study found that its optimal temperature range for production is lower and its sensitivity to temperature is higher than what was previously thought. Its production could decline considerably as temperatures rise with climate change, study authors wrote.

What's more, while "robusta development has brought substantial economic benefits in Vietnam, it has caused extreme environmental damage, including deforestation and biodiversity loss and water-table damage," Davis said.

Robusta beans or bust

Before starting her company, Nguyen worked as a freelance writer and documentary filmmaker and spent a good amount of time in coffee shops. She said she was puzzled when she asked baristas about the Vietnamese coffee on the menus. It was usually in a Vietnamese style, with condensed milk, but it tasted little like the coffee she remembered as a child, and the beans never seemed to be from Vietnam.

In fact, Vietnam is the second-largest exporter of coffee after Brazil. But because most high-end coffee uses Arabica beans, the industry has pigeonholed Vietnam and its robusta beans into making cheap products, like instant coffee.

“If the industry is saying, 'Just make cheap coffee and that’s what we’re going to buy from you,’ they’re going to make cheap coffee,” she said.

Nguyen is trying to change that. Coffee is improved by organic farming with all natural biofertilizers and no pesticides, and by better harvesting, when the coffee cherries are hand picked only when they are red and ripe, she said. It is more time and labor intensive.

“If it’s not [for specialty coffee], they just grab all the beans off the branch whether it’s green or red because it goes into this blend,” she said.

The farm that Nguyen uses for her coffee is organic and run by a fourth-generation farmer in Da Lat, in Vietnam's Central Highlands. She visited in 2016 and established a direct-trade partnership with the farmer, whom she met through her aunt. Most of Nguyen's extended family is in Vietnam, even though her parents fled by boat during the war and she was raised in Boston.

Making a difference, one bean at a time

Nguyen Coffee Supply, founded in 2018, is the first roaster in the U.S. to import single-origin robusta and Arabica beans from Vietnam. One of Nguyen’s goals is celebrate the Vietnamese coffee heritage and improve robusta beans' reputation in specialty coffee circles so the farmers can benefit.

Last month, she raised $2.6 million in seed funding from a group of investors. Her coffee is sold online and in stores and is served at restaurants. One is Saigon Social in New York City, which opened just as the coronavirus was shutting down the country in 2020. Its owner, Helen Nguyen, says she likes the robusta beans and their low acidity. She was opening a pop-up restaurant at the same time that Sahra Nguyen was researching and developing her roasts.

"I was very fortunate to be a part of that process," she said. "Whenever she was testing certain batches, she would give us samples."

During the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, Nguyen Coffee Supply raised $45,000 for the Vietnam COVID-19 relief fund, and for Earth Day 2021, it donated 1,000 trees, according to the company’s 2021 Sustainability Report. The company is also beginning to try to measure its environmental impacts — energy and water use, emissions, effluents and waste — both in the U.S. and in Vietnam.

"[Robusta is] not immune from climate change, of course, but it is more resilient," Sahra Nguyen said. "It can be grown at warmer temperatures than Arabica. It can also be grown at various altitudes, in various climates and elevations. There seems to be more opportunity to expand robusta farming even as conditions change."

Meghan McDonough contributed reporting, photography and video production.