Cape Town Almost Ran Out of Water, but Saved Itself. Could We?

In January 2018, after a historic 3 year drought, Cape Town officials announced that the South African capital was just 90 days from “Day Zero,” at which point it would run out of water. The city was spared from disaster, in part thanks to a massive water conservation campaign. What can the U.S., which is now facing its own historic drought, learn from Cape Town?