A Smaller Inflation Reduction Act is Still a Huge Win for Dems

The Inflation Reduction Act addresses climate change, health care and taxes, among other things. The final bill is a scaled down version of what was initially proposed, but Democrats will still have some talking points for this campaign season, says Insider deputy editor Dave Levinthal. “Even if it’s not everything that they want, it is definitely something that they can go and run on,” Levinthal said.