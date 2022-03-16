Hundreds of Wrecked Slave Ships Have Never Been Found. These Divers Want to Find Them

Historians estimate about 1,000 slave ships wrecked in the Atlantic Ocean during the slave trade, but fewer than 10 of the wrecks have been found and documented. “There is just a whole part of our history…that is missing. I think that those stories deserve to be told,” says Tara Roberts. She and the group Diving With a Purpose go looking for those ships, and their work is documented in the National Geographic podcast “Into the Depths.”