5 Winter Olympians You Need To Follow on TikTok

These U.S. athletes are showing the 2022 Winter Olympics from a first-person perspective, and it's really cool to see.

The 2022 Winter Olympics are winding down, but some athletes are still there, showing off the Olympic Village and the events they’re attending.

When you’re not watching the Winter Games on Peacock or your local station, be sure to follow these U.S. athletes for the latest and get a taste of the last bits of action.

Hilary Knight, Women’s Hockey

The U.S. women’s ice hockey team is still in Beijing, and is playing in the gold medal game Wednesday. Forward Hilary Knight has shown off the Olympic Village and amenities for players and staff. Plus, there are plenty of shots from ice level.

Follow her @hilaryknight.

Karen Chen, figure skater

Chen competed in the ladies’ singles short program on Tuesday and will appear in the ladies’ singles free skate at 5 a.m. Thursday. She’s showed off her dazzling skating (and the outfits) and has hyped up other U.S. skaters, like gold medalist Nathan Chen. (No, they’re not related, though Chen jokes Nathan is her “brother.”)

Follow her @karebearsk8.

Adam Rippon, figure skating coach

Rippon helped the U.S. figure skating team win the bronze medal in Pyeonchang in 2018, and now he's coaching figure skater Mariah Bell. Rippon's TikToks are a mix of slice of life moments from the Games, and he has been outspoken about Olympic issues, like the ROC doping scandal.

Follow him @adaripp.

(The video below contains minor profanity.)

And here are some stellar shots from athletes who you might have missed. Binge their accounts to get a feel for what it was like at the Olympic Games!

Maddie Mastro, snowboarding

Mastro is back home now after just missing the 12-rider cutoff for the snowboarding final. But hey, plenty of snowboarders continue into their 30s, so we could see her again.

Mastro showed off the snowboarding course from a first-person view, making you feel like you were there. Pretty steezy!

Follow her @maddie_mastro.

Jonny Gustafson, luge

It’s about time we got a man on this list, and better yet, one with serious Hot Dad energy.

Luger Jonny Gustafson is done competing, but his Winter Olympics TikToks will live on. Thank you for the fit checks, sir, and please DM us with your beard care routine. We need to know.

Follow him @akatwopants.