Olympian Mariah Bell Shares Why Figure Skaters Touch the Ice After Competing

After the emotional end to Mariah Bell’s free skate program, you may have wondered why the figure skater reached down to touch the ice. NBCLX’s Ngozi Ekeledo and Fernando Hurtado talked to Bell about that post-skate ritual. They also got the scoop on alpine skier Michelle Gisin’s gold medal secret — a pre-race glass of wine — and learned more about what it takes to be a Winter Olympics volunteer.