Mr. T Is ‘Pumped' for Curling, and His Twitter Thread Proves It

The actor, known for his role in “Rocky III,” could not contain his excitement for USA Curling at the Olympics. “I am pumped!,” he tweeted. “The U.S.A. Curling team is back!” NBCLX’s Ngozi Ekeledo and Fernando Hurtado cover this and what they learned about how speed skating stadiums work in “3 Things We Learned.”