How Mariah Bell Is Passing the Time in Olympic Village: ‘Crystaling'

In our daily “3 Things We Learned” Olympic recap, NBCLX’s Ngozi Ekeledo found out what figure skater Mariah Bell is doing to pass the time in the Olympic Village. “I’m rooming with Alexa Knierim, who’s one of the pair skaters, and she was crystaling hats,” Bell said. “We got these fanny packs, and she was crystaling these fanny packs.”