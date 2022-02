Frostbite and 4 Hours of Sleep: What It Takes to Be an Olympic Photographer

Photographer Mark Edward Harris says he got frostbite on his index finger when capturing photos of giant slalom in 3-degrees Fahrenheit. “In the scheme of things, that’s so small, compared to [being able to] witness history,” said Harris. NBCLX’s Fernando Hurtado spoke to Harris and a photographer for Getty Images to see what it’s like to capture the Winter Olympics in living color and flying speeds.