Figure Skater Timothy LeDuc Shares What Coming Out Twice to Parents Was Like

Figure skater Timothy LeDuc shares what coming out as gay to conservative parents at 18 was like. “Their initial reaction was ‘We love you, but we need to change you,'” LeDuc said on the My New Favorite Olympian podcast. Ten years later, they came out again — only this time it was as nonbinary. LeDuc recounts the journey their family took to accepting their queer identity.