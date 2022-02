Eileen Gu Isn't the Only Olympian to Switch Countries: Meet Kaillie Humphries

After Eileen Gu won a gold medal for China in freestyle skiing Tuesday, the American-born athlete fielded some tough questions about why she decided to compete for her mother’s native country rather than her own. But she’s not the only athlete to switch countries for this Olympics. Bobsledder Kaillie Humphries tells NBCLX storyteller Ngozi Ekeledo why she left her former Canadian team for Team USA this year.